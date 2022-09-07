MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses retreat after oil tumbles; Abu Dhabi edges up

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf equities fell on Wednesday, tracking oil's slide to seven-month lows on renewed demand fears and interest rate hikes, although Abu Dhabi edged up, bucking the trend.

The oil price, a key driver for financial markets in the Middle East, fell to $91.75 a barrel by 0644 GMT after slipping 3% in the previous session. O.R

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), including the United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from any monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.1%, extending losses to a third consecutive session as financial and material stocks moved sideways. The chemical maker Sahara International Petrochemical - Sipchem 2310.SE: slid 1.5%, while largest lender Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was up 0.4%.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI edged down 0.4% with losers outnumbering gainers, hit by a 0.8% retreat in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.3% ease in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI edged up 0.1%, supported by country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, which was up 0.2%. Conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD also gained 0.7% after its listed unit Al Seer Marine ASM.AD announced a collaboration agreement with Singapore based Netbulk PTE to expand its worldwide freight services.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI, also fell 0.6%, after a small gain in its previous session, pressured by its industry and financial stocks, with petrochemical makers Industries Qatar IQCD.QA loosing 1.5% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA plunging 1.9%.

Meanwhile, Qatar's central bank on Tuesday told banks in the Gulf state not to exchange its currency with entities outside the country without prior permission, in a move aimed at ending the riyal's divergence against the dollar.

The notice said banks should seek permission from QCB before conducting any such transactions.

