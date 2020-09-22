MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses off to mixed start

World Markets
Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Tuesday, with financial shares weighing on the Saudi index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shedding 1.3%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 0.5%.

Separately, the kingdom's supermarket operator BinDawood Holding may price its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range after a bookrunner note said investors bidding below 96 Saudi riyal ($25.60) may not get an allocation.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.4%, driven down by a 0.9% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 0.7% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, has hired banks to arrange an investor call ahead of an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.6%, led by a 9.3% surge in United Development Company UDCD.QA.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

