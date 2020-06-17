MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses mixed; Saudi shares rise on gains by energy, financials

June 17 (Reuters) - Major Gulf bourses moved sideways on Wednesday, while gains in shares of energy and financials sectors pushed up the region's biggest stock market Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the country's largest lender, rising 1.2%, while state-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gaining 0.4%.

The oil giant completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE for $69.1 billion from the PIF sovereign fund and has extended the payment period to 2028.

SABIC, which announced appointment of Khalid Al-Dabbagh as its chairman, was up 0.6%.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.5%, with petrochemicals firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA gaining 1.2% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA trading 0.5% higher.

In the United Arab Emirates, where vital sectors such as tourism and transport are at a near halt, stocks retreated a day after rising.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI lost 0.7%, hurt by a 1.1% fall in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.7% decline in logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI fell 1.1%, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD slid 1.4% and aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD dropped 4.5%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.