MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses mixed on rate hike uncertainty; Egypt surges

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Saudi and Qatar stock markets fell on Thursday as expectations of higher interest rates in the United States dampened investor sentiment, while the Egyptian index outperformed the region on government plans to sell stakes in 32 firms over the next year.

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said interest rates are set to go higher as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.9%, dragged down by losses in the materials and banking sectors.

The world's largest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropped 1.8%, while Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE fell 1.2%.

The Qatari stock market .QSI settled 0.7% lower around a two-year low, extending losses as natural gas prices fell.

The Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA dropped 2.8%, while Fuel retailer Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA was down 2.1%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 surged 3.9% to hit a more than 4-year high after the government announced plans to sell stakes in 32 companies by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com, said the sales could help attract large numbers of foreign investors and help keep the main index at elevated levels.

Gains in utilities and banking sector stocks lifted Dubai's main index .DFMGI by 0.8%.

State-run utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU jumped 2.1% after reporting a 22% rise in full year net profit to 8 billion dirhams ($2.18 billion), beating market estimates of 7.44 billion dirhams.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI edged up 0.1% as it recovered from early losses helped by a 1.5% rise in Conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD

UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD reversed course to end 0.1% higher following media reports that the lender could renew a potential offer for Britain's Standard Chartered STAN.L, once lock-up rules from its previous aborted bid expire.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.9% to 10,412

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI edged up 0.1% to 9,935

DUBAI

.DFMGI leapt 0.8% at 3,446

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.7% to 10,424

EGYPT

.EGX30 0.2% to 17,614

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged 0.1% to 1,937

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 0.1% at 4,769

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.4% to 8,201

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

