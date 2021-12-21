MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade as Omicron risks loom

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf moved in different directions early on Tuesday, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant remained a worry for investors.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, helped by a 0.4% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.7% increase in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE.

On the other hand, Sahara International Petrochemical Co 2310.SE retreated 1.4%, as the firm traded ex-dividend.

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 117% in November from 116% a month earlier, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources from the group, indicating production levels remain well below agreed targets.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose, though investors remained worried about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant globally, prompting countries to consider more restrictions potentially denting fuel demand. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 1.3% and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU advancing 2.3%.

Separately, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday, part of efforts to attract new business as regional economic competition heats up.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI dropped 0.8%, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD and a 1.4% decline in conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI edged 0.1% higher, hit by a 0.9% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.