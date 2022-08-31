MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday amid concerns about global economic growth, while rebounding oil prices cushioned the fall in the region.

Oil prices recovered slightly as data pointed to firm U.S. fuel demand, providing respite after a 5% drop a day earlier on fears demand will suffer from increased China COVID curbs and central bank interest rate hikes. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, climbed 89 cents, or 0.9%, to $100.20 a barrel, trimming Tuesday's $5.78 loss.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.2%, helped by a 0.9% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.7% increase in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI edged 0.2% higher, with conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) IHC.AD putting on 0.4%, on course to snap a five-day winning streak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 0.8% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE retreating 1.2%.

But shares of Saudi Telecom 7010.SE advanced over 1%, after shareholders approved capital increase through issuance of bonus shares.

Inflation is near double-digit territory in many of the world's biggest economies, a level not seen in close to half a century. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes that could curtail economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the kingdom, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI dropped 0.4%, on track to extend losses for a third session.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

