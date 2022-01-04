MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses mixed as Omicron fears weigh

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday, as worries weighed that the Omicron variant could slow global economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, led by a 1.1% rise in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender and a 1.5% increase in Sahara International Petrochemical Company 2310.SE.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose as investors interpreted expectations that oil producers will add supply at a meeting on Tuesday as an indication fuel demand remains robust despite the spread of Omicron. O/R

Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have climbed above 1,000 for the first time since August.

The kingdom's non-oil private sector grew last month at the slowest pace since March, marking its 16th consecutive month of expansion, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI fell 1%, with telecoms company Etisalat ETISALAT.AD sliding 3.6%, while Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD retreated 1.5% after the conglomerate said it had bought an additional 17% in developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD to take its stake to 29.8%.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a tourism and commercial hub marking its peak tourism season and hosting a world fair, on Monday recorded 2,515 new coronavirus cases.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.4%, helped by a 1.1% rise in top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.6% fall in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

