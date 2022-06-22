MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses in red on revived inflation fears

June 22 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, tracking Asian shares as persistent worries about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for investors.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.39%. MKTS/GLOB

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.5%, dragged down by a 2.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.9% decline in Sahara International Petrochemical Company 2310.SE.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market, skidded more than $6 a barrel amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs.

Seven oil companies are set to meet Biden on Thursday, under pressure from the White House to drive down fuel prices as they make record profits. O/R

The energy index .TENI in Saudi Arabia was down 0.6%.

The main share index .DFMGI in Dubai, the Middle East's travel and tourism hub, retreated 1.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declining 2.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 1.2%, hit by a 1.1% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, United Arab Emirates' biggest lender.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.2%, with Commercial Bank COMB.QA trading 1.1% lower.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

