MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses in red on recession worries

July 25 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares lower as worries about a global economic downturn sapped risk appetite.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS lost 0.54% to 158.80, after touching highest since June 29 at 160.03 on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5%, hit by a 0.8% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.3% decrease in Alinma Bank 1150.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.4%, with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU dropping 0.6%, despite reporting a rise in quarterly net profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%, following a 0.1% fall in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, dropped extending a recent losing streak on concerns that an expected rise in U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand. O/R

The European Union said last week it would allow Russian state-owned companies to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment of sanctions agreed by member states aimed at limiting the risks to global energy security.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI was down 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA declining 1.3% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender, retreating 1.1%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.