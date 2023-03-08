MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses in red on interest rate hike worries

March 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, tracking Asian equities after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair reiterated the likelihood of sharp rate hikes to tame inflation.

In his comments, Jerome Powell confirmed that a recent spate of generally robust economic data, particularly in the labor market, along sticky inflation, increases the likelihood that the Fed will raise its policy rate more aggressively.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped more than 1%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.6% slide in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

Separately, decisions on oil output taken by OPEC+ countries reflect consensus in the group, the Saudi foreign minister said on Tuesday after reports of differences among members.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud played down a Wall Street Journal report of divergence between Saudi Arabia and the UAE on a range of policy areas including OPEC and Yemen.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 0.7%, with toll operator Salik SALIK.DU sliding 2.9%. and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU retreating 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was down 0.5%, on course to extend losses from the previous session.

Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, driven by fears that more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would hit demand, while the market awaited further clarity on inventories.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI lost 0.6%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory, including telecoms firm Ooredoo ORDS.QA, which was down 5.6% as the stock went ex-dividend.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

