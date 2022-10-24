MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses in red as oil prices slump

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday as oil prices, a key catalyst for financial markets in the Middle East, dropped more than 1%, while the Saudi index was on course to snap two sessions of gains.

Crude prices slipped after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption. O/R

Although higher than in August, China's September crude imports of 9.79 million barrels per day were 2% below a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lacklustre demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.6%, on course to snap a two-day winning streak, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE dropping 0.7% each.

Elsewhere, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co 2350.SE slid more than 6%, its biggest intraday fall since late-April, after the company swung to a quarterly loss of 812.27 million riyals ($216.14 million).

On the other hand, shares of Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Co 2270.SE soared 10% - their daily maximum limit - following a 60% jump in the company's quarterly net profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.3%, hit by a 0.1% fall in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.4% drop in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Separately, Dubai plans to offer 10% of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) in an initial public offering, according to an advertisement in Gulf News on Monday.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing this year in Dubai, in a programme aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

The Qatari index .QSI traded 0.4% lower, with sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA losing 1.4%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA retreated 1.4% ahead of its earnings announcement.

($1 = 3.7580 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

