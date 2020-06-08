MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses get off to mixed start

June 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday, having rallied in the previous session buoyed by the OPEC+ group of oil producers agreeing to extend record production cuts until the end of July.

Saturday's deal between OPEC and other producers led by Russia prolongs a pact that has helped crude prices to double in the past two months by withdrawing almost 10% of global supplies from the market.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1% in early trade, hurt by a 0.6% drop in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 0.5% decline in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

However, the index's fall was cushioned by gains in financial stocks including Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, which was up 0.7%

Meanwhile, the value of the kingdom's oil exports plunged by 21.9% year on year, or about $11 billion, in the first quarter to $40 billion, official data showed on Sunday.

Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 0.4% in choppy trade, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.5% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU adding 0.6%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI fell 1.5%, pressured by a 3% drop in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1.2% fall in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

Qatar's index .ADI edged up 0.1%, as Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gained 0.4%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.