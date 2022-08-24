MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses gain on rising oil prices

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, in response to a surge in oil prices in the previous session, with the Qatari index on track to end three sessions of losses.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, jumped nearly 4% the previous day after the energy minister of Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), flagged the possibility the group would cut supply to balance a market he described as "schizophrenic".

Oil prices have dropped in recent weeks to around $95 per barrel from as high as $120 on fears of a Chinese economic slowdown and a recession in the West.

The benchmark index .TASI in the kingdom added 0.2%, led by a 0.8% increase in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

However, Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding 4161.SE fell around 4% after it reported a fall in quarterly earnings.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures for October settlement were up 84 cents, or 0.83%, to $101.04 a barrel by 0820 GMT, after rising 3.9% on Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.4%, bolstered by a 0.9% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Emaar Properties said on Tuesday Namshi deal will result in net profit of 628.7 million dirhams ($171.17 million).

On Saturday, Emaar said it is selling fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce company backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabian sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Deal values Namshi at $335.2 million.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%, helped by a 0.1% gain in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI climbed 0.5%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA putting on 0.8% and sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA trading 1.1% higher.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

