MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses gain as banks lift Saudi index

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index bolstered by gains in its banking shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1.4% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE up 2.1%.

The kingdom's consumer price index jumped 6.1% in July compared with a year earlier, boosted by a tripling of value-added tax, official data showed on Sunday.

The annual inflation rate in June was 0.5%, the smallest increase since January, before the VAT increase to 15% from 5% came into effect on July 1.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%, supported by a 2% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, on course for its fifth session of gains.

On Thursday, the lender said it is in preliminary discussions with Lebanon's Blom Bank BLOM.BY over a potential acquisition of its shareholding in Blom Bank Egypt.

Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU, by contrast, declined 4.9%.

The United Arab Emirates' largest listed contractor swung to a loss in the first half of the year, citing tight liquidity and limited new projects, and said it was seeking an advisor for debt restructuring.

This will be the third restructuring exercise for Arabtec in the last four years. It hired AlixPartners in 2016, and Moelis & Co in 2018.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.2%. Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD rose 0.3%, while National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD surged 14%.

National Marine on Sunday received an offer from the shareholders of the National Petroleum Construction Company to combine the two companies.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 0.5%, led by a 1.5% rise in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf and Africa's largest lender.

