MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses fall on Fed chair's hawkish tone

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

August 28, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as a slightly hawkish outlook from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell weighed on investor sentiment.

Powell on Friday reiterated the central bank would make all efforts to tackle inflation.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell for a second consecutive session, ending 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 1.3% drop in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD and a 0.7% decline in the UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.5%, snapping its winning streak from the two previous sessions, with most sectors in the red.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, dropped 0.9% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA lost 1.3%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.1%, also after rising in the previous two sessions. The index was dragged down by a 2.2% decline in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 0.7% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

The world's largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE slipped 0.3% and 0.9% respectively.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI ended flat with industry and utilities seeing broad losses but financial and communication sectors recording some gains.

Dubai road-toll operator Salik SALIK.DU lost 1.2% and National Central Cooling TABR.DU dropped 2.1%.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU added 1.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.4%, adding to gains in the previous two sessions, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Palm Hills PHDC.CA rising 1.4% and 4.3% respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.1% to 11,464

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.4% to 7,726

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.5% to 10,336

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.4% to 18,585

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,953

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.1% to 4,769

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,749

DUBAI

.DFMGI ended flat at 4,100

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Mark Potter)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

