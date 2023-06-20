MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses fall in early trade, Qatar rises

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 20 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Tuesday, as caution set in a day ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimony on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are pricing in a nearly 75% chance of a 25-basis points rate hike by the Fed at its July meeting after a pause in June. FEDWATCH

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI declined 0.4%, with all sectors trading in negative territory. Riyad Bank 1010.SE fell 1.1% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE slid 1.8%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic bank by assets, lost 1%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI dropped 0.3%, weighed down by losses in the finance and utilities sectors. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU fell 1.5% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU shed 0.7%. The emirate's largest lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, slipped 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI lost 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.3% loss in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD and 2% drop in Abu Dhabi Ship Building ADSB.AD. The United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, slipped 1%.

In Qatar, the benchmark stock index .QSI rose 0.4%, with all sectors trading in positive territory. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA gained 1.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.