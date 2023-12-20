MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed on rate cut hopes, Red Sea tensions

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Wednesday on prospects of U.S. interest rate cuts in 2024, while worries about maritime trade disruptions in the Red Sea weighed on sentiment.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.1% and top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU finishing 0.9% higher.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI gained 0.6%, led by a 1.4% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%, hit by a 3.7% slide in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD.

Among other losers, satellite operator Yahsat YAHSAT.AD slipped 1.5%, while geographic data and analytics provider Bayanat BAYANAT.AD retreated 2.5%.

In the previous session, Yahsat was down 2.2%, whereas Bayanat added 1.4% after the firms agreed an all-share merger to create the region's first AI-powered space technology company.

However, shares in Abu Dhabi healthcare platform PureHealth Holding PUREHEALTH.AD closed 76.1% above their listing price on debut, after raising almost $1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) for 10% of the business.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.1%, with Elm Co 7203.SE losing 2.6%.

The Saudi stock market saw some downside risks as traders moved to secure their gains. The market has recorded strong gains for the past two months and remains on an uptrend overall, said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI.

"The volatility in oil prices and geopolitical risks could create fuel risks."

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - continued their rise, gripped by worries about disruptions in the Red Sea after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants stepped up attacks on commercial ships.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 closed up more than 1% on Tuesday as some companies rerouted vessels, with longer voyages increasing the cost of transport and insurance.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 concluded 1% lower, as most its constituents were in negative territory including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Egypt is nearing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to expand its $3 billion rescue programme to around $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.1% to 11,703

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.1% to 9,482

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.4% to 4,014

QATAR

.QSI added 0.6% to 10,205

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 1% to 24,838

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 1,918

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.5% to 4,593

KUWAIT

.BKP advanced 1% to 7,503

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

