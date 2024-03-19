MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends slide

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 19 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and commentary.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up for a sixth straight session and ended 0.3% higher, with ACWA Power 2082.SE rising 1.7% and oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gaining 1%.

Among other gainers, Leejam Sports 1830.SE surged 8.1%, hitting its all-time high of 243 riyal a share.

The operator of fitness centers in the Middle East and north Africa, Leejam posted a 22.9% rise in fourth-quarter net profit and raised its quarterly cash dividend by 20%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI rose 0.2%, helped by a 0.8% increase in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shares, the UAE's largest lender, and a 0.2% gain for Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, weighed down by losses in utilities and finance, with Mashreqbank MASB.DU dropping 4.6% and Al Ansari Financial Services ALANSARI.DU sliding 1.8%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI retreated 0.3% after four straight sessions of gains, with almost all sectors in the red.

Industries Qatar IQCD.QA shed 0.3%, while Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Doha Bank DOBK.QA slipped 0.5% and 1.4% respectively.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady in a meeting on Wednesday, with the market's attention on policymakers’ updated economic and interest rate projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell for a third consecutive session, ending 1.4% lower and with most sectors in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Talaat Mostafa Group TMGH.CA dropped 3.6% and 6.3% respectively, while E-Finance EFIH.CA surged 10.6%.

The World Bank said on Monday it intends to provide more than $6 billion of support over the coming three years to Egypt, which has been struggling with a foreign currency crunch and gaping budget and balance of payments deficits.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 12,804

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.5% to 8,074

QATAR

.QSI was down 0.3% to 10,228

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 1.4% to 28,676

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 2,036

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 1.3% to 4,831

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.1% to 9,259

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.1% to 4,273

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Mark Potter)

