MIDEAST-STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends losses

March 20 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and commentary.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI advanced 0.4%, lifted by gains in real estate, utilities and finance with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, the emirate's largest lender, rising 1.1% and Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU climbing 3.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was up for a third straight session and ended 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.6% rise in Abu Dhabi Islamic BankADIB.AD, and a 1.4% gain in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.5% after a sixth straight session of gains with almost all sectors in the negative territory.

Al Rajhi Bank1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, dropped 1.1% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE slid 2.7%.

Among other losers, the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank1180.SE and oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE shed 0.9% and 0.6% respectively.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI fell for a second consecutive session and ended 0.2% lower, with most sectors in the red.

Baladna BLDN.QA slipped 4.3% and Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA dropped 2.8%, while the region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA gained 0.1%.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates unchanged in a meeting later on Wednesday, with the market's attention on policymakers’ updated economic and interest rate projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30retreated for a fourth straight session and ended 0.3% lower, dragged down by losses in finance, materials, industry and communication sectors.

E-Finance EFIH.CA dropped 5.3% and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA slipped 1.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 0.5% to 12,739

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.1% to 8,081

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.2% to 10,203

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.3% to 28,589

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.6% to 2,048

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.5% to 4,809

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.1% to 9,269

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.4% to 4,291

