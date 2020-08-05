MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends gains

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Major bourses in the Gulf had a mixed session on Wednesday with little fresh news to prompt buying, while Egypt's blue-chip index extended gains for a third session.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia, which reopened after a one-week break for the Muslim festival of Eid Al Adha, edged up 0.2%. Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE rose 2.4%, while Savola Group 2050.SE was up 1.1%.

The index's gains, however, were capped by losses at petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE, which declined 1%.

The kingdom's non-oil private sector stabilised in July after four months of contraction, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the worst of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gave up earlier gains to close flat, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU gaining 0.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.3%, hurt by a 0.7% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD (FAB).

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, sold 3.6 billion Chinese yuan ($465.49 million) in five-year dual-listed Formosa bonds at 3.4%, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank increased the size from 3.25 billion yuan and said it was the biggest yuan-denominated issuance by a non-Chinese bank issuer and the biggest Chinese yuan Formosa issuance.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.8% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 0.4% and Sixth of October Development and Investment OCDI.CA jumping 8.6%.

** Qatar remained closed for the Eid holidays.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 7,470 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.3% to 4,306 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 2,079 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.8% to 10,704 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,292 points

OMAN

.MSI rose 0.3% to 3,568 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 5,491 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.