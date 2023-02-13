MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Mohd Edrees

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets closed mixed on Monday, ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate hikes.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped as investors focused on short-term demand concerns ahead of the inflation data. O/R

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell $0.4, or 0.51%, to $85.95 a barrel by 1136 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1%, lifted by solid corporate earnings and reports of a strong pipeline of IPOs.

The chairman of Saudi CMA said on Sunday that 23 companies are waiting to go public on the Tadawul Exchange, subject to market conditions amid what he called a very healthy pipeline of listings.

Luxury home builder Retal Urban Development 4322.SE gained 1.1%, while hospital operator Sulaiman Al Habib 4013.SEjumped 3.3%.

Riyad Bank 1010.SE surged 6.1% after the lender reported a 17% jump in full-year profit to 7.02 billion riyals ($1.87 billion).

Gains in heavyweight real estate and consumer sector stocks helped Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI extend gains to the ninth session in a row as the index settled 0.5% higher.

Among gainers, low-cost carrier Air Arabia AIRA.DU jumped 3.5% ahead of reporting full-year earnings later in the day.

The Dubai stock market could come under pressure if traders move to secure their gains after last week's increase, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI dropped 0.2% to snap a 10-session winning streak, weighed down by a 0.3% decrease in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD. Investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD tumbled 4.5%.

The Qatari stock index .QSI closed 0.5% lower, falling to a seven-month low.Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA declined 3.4% after it posted a 28% decrease in its fourth-quarter net profit on Friday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.4%, as digital payment firm Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Payment FWRY.CA slipped 2.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1% to 10,520

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.2% to 9,931

DUBAI

.DFMGI leapt 0.5% at 3,470

QATAR

.QSI edged down 0.5% to 10,391

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.4% to 17,215

BAHRAIN

.BAX slipped 0.2% to 1,935

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.4% at 4,740

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.3% to 8,200

($1 = 3.7524 riyals)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

