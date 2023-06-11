News & Insights

World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end lower on falling oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI

June 11, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 11 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday in response to falling oil prices and weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - tumbled more than a dollar a barrel on Friday to record a second straight weekly decline as disappointing Chinese data added to doubts about demand growth after Saudi Arabia's weekend decision to cut output.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI dropped 0.5%, extending its losses to a second session. The index recorded a drop in all sectors with Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA falling 0.6% and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA shedding 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell marginally, ending its six-session winning streak. Losses in the energy and utilities sectors outweighed gains in most of the sectors.

Bank Aljazira 1020.SE climbed 3.6% and Saudi Industrial Investment Group 2250.SE gained 3.4%.

However, the oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and the kingdom's biggest bank Saudi National Bank 1180.SE lost 0.3% and 0.9% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 1.3%, extending its previous session gains.

The index was lifted up by a 6.2% jump in Fawry Banking FWRY.CA and 7% rise in Misr Fertilizers Production MFPC.CA.

Separately, Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate in May accelerated to 32.7% from 30.6% in April, approaching an all-time record and higher than analysts had expected.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI ended flat to 11,396

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.5% to 10,209

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.3% to 17,740

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% at 1,955

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.2% to 4,669

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.7% to 7,656

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, Editing by Ros Russell)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.