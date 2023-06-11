MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end lower on falling oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 11 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday in response to falling oil prices and weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - tumbled more than a dollar a barrel on Friday to record a second straight weekly decline as disappointing Chinese data added to doubts about demand growth after Saudi Arabia's weekend decision to cut output.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI dropped 0.5%, extending its losses to a second session. The index recorded a drop in all sectors with Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA falling 0.6% and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA shedding 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell marginally, ending its six-session winning streak. Losses in the energy and utilities sectors outweighed gains in most of the sectors.

Bank Aljazira 1020.SE climbed 3.6% and Saudi Industrial Investment Group 2250.SE gained 3.4%.

However, the oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and the kingdom's biggest bank Saudi National Bank 1180.SE lost 0.3% and 0.9% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 1.3%, extending its previous session gains.

The index was lifted up by a 6.2% jump in Fawry Banking FWRY.CA and 7% rise in Misr Fertilizers Production MFPC.CA.

Separately, Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate in May accelerated to 32.7% from 30.6% in April, approaching an all-time record and higher than analysts had expected.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI ended flat to 11,396

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.5% to 10,209

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.3% to 17,740

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% at 1,955

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.2% to 4,669

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.7% to 7,656

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, Editing by Ros Russell)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

