MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses ease on volatile oil after Red Sea disruptions

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday as oil prices were gripped by worries about maritime trade disruptions in the Red Sea.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - was little changed as investors kept an eye on the situation in the Red Sea after the recent attacks by Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militants.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose more than 1% on Tuesday amid jitters over global trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.2%, hit by a 0.8% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.2% decline in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DMFGI eased 0.1%, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU losing 0.6%.

Washington on Tuesday launched a task force to safeguard Red Sea commerce as attacks by the Yemeni militants forced major shipping companies to reroute, stoking fears of sustained disruptions to global trade.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.1%, with Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD retreating 2.3%.

Among other losers, satellite operator Yahsat YAHSAT.AD dropped 0.8%, while geographic data and analytics provider Bayanat BAYANAT.AD declined more than 1%.

In the previous session, Yahsat was down 2.2%, whereas Bayanat added 1.4% after the firms agreed an all-share merger to create the region's first AI-powered space technology company.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI fell 0.4%.

A number of container ships are anchored in the Red Sea and others have turned off tracking systems as traders adjust routes and prices in response to maritime attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on the world's main East-West trade route.

