MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses drop on Fed's hawkish tone

February 23, 2023 — 09:50 am EST

By Md Manzer Hussain

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Major Gulf bourses closed lower on Thursday as investors remained cautious after the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from latest meeting reinforced a hawkish tone, although the Egyptian index bucked the trend.

Minutes from the latest Fed meeting on Wednesday showed that a majority of the policymakers agreed that the risks of high inflation warranted further rate hikes.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia dropped 1.1%, dragged down by losses in most sectors.

The world's largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, declined 2.6% and oil giant Aramco 2222.SE slid 1.9% after J.P. Morgan cut its share target price to 39 riyals from 40 riyals.

Shares of Saudi Kayan Petrochemical 2350.SE declined 1.9% after it reported full-year net loss of 1.24 bln riyals ($330.54 mln) compared with profit of 2.39 bln riyals a year ago.

Qatari Stock index .QSI dropped 1.8%, extending its losses to a third session. With steepest intraday decline since Jan. 17, the index witnessed losses in almost all sectors, led by financial and energy stocks.

The gulf region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA declined 2.1% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA plunged 9.6%, the sharpest intraday slide since March 2020 as the stock traded ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.4%, extending its losses to a fourth session. The index was pulled down by a 1.1% drop in real estate developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and a 2.3% slide in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI dropped 0.4%, dragged down by losses in almost all sectors, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declining 1.8% and Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU falling 1.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1.4%, snapping its previous session losses.

The index was lifted by gains in most sectors, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 2.9% and Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA gaining 1.9%.

The Egypt-based investment holding company reported a rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.1% to 10,153

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.8% to 10,472

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.4% to 17,004

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,939

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.3% to 4,650

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.7% at 8,106

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 9,844

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 0.4% at 3,412

