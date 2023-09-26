News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

September 26, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Major Stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday, tracking declines in oil prices, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tone weighing on investor sentiment.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - declined, with Brent crude LCOc1 down 1.2% at $92.16 a barrel by 0850 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI was down 0.7%, dragged by a 1.6% fall in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and 0.8% loss in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU slipped 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark stock index .FTFADGI fell 0.4%, weighed by a 0.4% loss in International Holding Company IHC.AD and 1.2% drop in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was down 0.3% with Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services 4013.SE losing 1.1% and Saudi Awwal Bank1060.SE sliding 1.9%.

Among the losers, oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE shed 0.8% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE lost 1.1%.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI was little changed, with losses in finance and utilities sectors capping gains in industry and energy sectors.

Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA added 0.6% and 1.2% respectively, while Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA slipped 0.4% and Doha Bank DOBK.QA dropped 1.4%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tone last week drove a message to markets that the interest rates will stay elevated for longer.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Varun H K)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

