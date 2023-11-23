News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses dip on falling oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/ABDEL HADI RAMAHI

November 23, 2023 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf dropped on Thursday on falling oil prices after the postponing of an OPEC+ meeting stoked speculation the group might not deepen output cuts next year.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia in a surprise move on Wednesday delayed a ministerial meeting to Nov. 30.

Producers were struggling to agree on output levels ahead of the meeting originally set for Nov. 26, OPEC+ sources said.

Brent futures LCOc1 were down 0.9% at $81.925 a barrel by 1300 GMT, after falling as much as 4% on Wednesday. O/R

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell 0.3%, contrasting with the previous session's gain, weighed down by a 2.3% decline in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU and a 0.9% drop in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down for a second straight session and ended 0.2% lower, with most sectors in the red.

Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE slid 2.2% and oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE lost 0.2%.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.1%, dragged down by losses in industry, energy and materials sectors, with Industries Qatar IQCD.QA slipping 1% and Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat Co QGTS.QA dropping 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI ended flat, with ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD dropping 2.4% while the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gained 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 extended its rally to a third session and ended 2% higher, with almost all sectors in the green.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA surged 5.1% and EFG Holding HRHO.CA rose 3.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 11,078

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.1% to 7,309

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.1% to 10,209

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 1% to 25,519

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,952

OMAN

.MSX30 Closed

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI ended flat at 9,533

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.3% to 3,985

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Mark Potter)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

