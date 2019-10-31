MIDEAST STOCKS-Lender FAB pressures Abu Dhabi as major Gulf markets drop

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 31 (Reuters) - All major Gulf stock markets slipped on Thursday amid falling oil prices, while Abu Dhabi led the losses as its top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD declined.

Oil prices came under pressure from rising U.S. crude oil stocks and weak factory activity in China, with few bullish factors on the horizon.

Brent crude futures LCoc1 were down 20 cents at $60.41 a barrel by 1156 GMT, erasing earlier gains.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI retreated 1.3%, with FAB shedding 2.7%, its biggest intraday fall since mid-May.

In the previous session the United Arab Emirates' largest lender had surged after on Tuesday announcing the opening of a new branch in Saudi's Al Khobar. Another branch is scheduled to open soon in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI dropped 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE declining 1% and Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE plunging 4%, making it the biggest loser in the index.

The developer posted a net loss of 80.6 million riyals ($21.5 million) on Wednesday compared with a profit of 469.6 million a year earlier, blaming the losses on lower revenue from sales of residential units.

Advanced Petrochemical 2330.SE fell 1.7%. It reported a rise in third-quarter net profit of more than 5% but revenue dropped more than 13%.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia's finance minister said the kingdom expects its oil gross domestic product (GDP) to fall by 3% this year.

In Dubai the index .DFMGI slipped 0.3%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU falling 0.4% each.

In the real estate sector, blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was down 0.9%.

The Qatari index .QSI reversed course to close 0.9% lower, led by a 2.6% fall in market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 1.5% drop in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

On Oct. 27 the former reported a 47% fall in nine-month net profit to 2 billion riyals ($549.5 million) from 3.8 billion a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip stock index .EGX30 extended gains for a sixth consecutive session, gaining 0.6% as its largest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA added 0.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA The index .TASI dropped 0.6% to 7,744 points ABU DHABI The index .ADI fell 1.3% to 5,108 points DUBAI The index .DFMGI lost 0.3% to 2,747 points QATAR The index .QSI declined 0.9% to 10,189 points EGYPT The index .EGX30 up 0.6% to 14,558 points BAHRAIN The index .BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,523 points OMAN The index .MSI slipped 0.3% to 4,000 points KUWAIT The index .BKP was down 0.3% at 6,211 points ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

