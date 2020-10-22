MIDEAST STOCKS-Lender Emirates NBD buoys Dubai; Egypt extends losses

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market ended higher on Thursday, driven by a rebound in its top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, while Egyptian stocks fell sharply due to a broad selloff in blue-chip shares.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.7%, led by a rebound in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, following two sessions of losses.

On Tuesday, the lender reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit, hit by a rise in bad debt charges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 retreated 1%, extending losses for a sixth straight session, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA, which was down 3.6%.

The most populous Arab state's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday that his government is concerned about the rising numbers of new coronavirus cases in neighbouring countries.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.1%, with Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE advancing 2.7% after it reported an increase in quarterly profit.

Elsewhere, BinDawood Holding's 4161.SE shares jumped 9.9% on the second day of trading since its listing.

The supermarket retailer offered 22.86 million shares or 20% of its share capital at an offer price of 96 riyals ($25.60) per share.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.3%, helped by a 0.6% increase in Emirates Telecommunications (Etisalat) ETISALAT.AD following a higher third-quarter profit.

The telecoms firm reported a net profit of 2.41 billion dirhams ($656.18 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 2.29 billion dirhams a year earlier.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.1% to 8,505 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.3% to 4,557 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.7% to 2,186 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.1% to 9,958 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1% to 10,987 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.4% to 1,448 points

OMAN

.MSI fell 0.8% to 3,557 points

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.8% at 6,231 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

