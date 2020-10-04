World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwaiti market rebounds on reopening after Emir's death

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Broad-based gains pushed Kuwaiti shares higher on Sunday as the bourse reopened after a two-session break following the death of its Emir, with other indexes subdued in early trade.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Broad-based gains pushed Kuwaiti shares higher on Sunday as the bourse reopened after a two-session break following the death of its Emir, with other indexes subdued in early trade.

Kuwait's 91-year old Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday, plunging his country into mourning.

The Kuwaiti index .BKP jumped 2.7% as all but one of its constituents rebounded from Tuesday's losses, with heavyweight National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) NBKK.KW gaining 2.9%.

State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, meanwhile, agreed a 1 billion dinar ($3.27 billion) loan with NBK and Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW, NBK said in a bourse filing.

Kuwait Finance House was up 3.3%.

On Saturday the Kuwait central bank affirmed its commitment to the strength of the dinar and stability of its exchange rate, it said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.3%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE shedding 1.4% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 0.6%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI slipped 0.6%, pressured by a 1.2% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 1.4% drop for Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI traded flat. The country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, firmed by 0.2%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.4%, weighed down by Commercial Bank's COMB.QA 2.3% decline and a 0.8% drop for petrochemicals company Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

($1 = 0.3060 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB COMB

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular