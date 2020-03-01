MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait, other bourses sink as coronavirus worries intensify

By Ateeq Shariff

March 1 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stocks plunged on Sunday, with Kuwait falling the most, as the spread of coronavirus stoked fears that outbreak could hurt the global economy and oil prices.

Leaders in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas rolled out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions as cases of the virus spread around the world.

In Kuwait, the index .BKP, which traded after a three session break, slumped 11%, its biggest ever intraday fall, dragged down by a 14.5% fall in National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW.

Kuwait, which reported 46 people infected with the coronavirus, called on its citizens to avoid travelling over concerns about the spread of the disease.

Egypt .EGX30 tumbled 6%, its biggest intraday fall since November 2012. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA slid 6%, whereas Eastern Company EAST.CA was down 5.9%.

Egyptian exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated 3.7%, its biggest intraday fall since January 2016, bringing this year's losses to 12.5%.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE fell 3.9%, while Saudi Public Transport 4040.SE plunged 10%, to become top loser on the index.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended the entry of foreigners for the Umrah pilgrimage and tourism from countries where the coronavirus has spread.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closed down 2.1% to 32.65 riyals ($8.70).

Dubai's index .DFMGI fell 4.5%, touching its lowest since December 2018, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU declining 6.8% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU decreasing 5.1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 3.6%, its biggest intraday fall since January 2016. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD dropped 3.9%, while telco Etisalat ETISALAT.AD ended down 3.2%.

The central bank of the United Arab Emirates on Saturday advised banks to reschedule loans and reduce fees and commissions as part of measures to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The UAE is a regional business hub and major transit point for passengers travelling to China and other destinations in Asia. The country has reported 21 people infected with the coronavirus, five of whom have recovered.

Qatar, which reported its first coronavirus case, was close for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 3.7% to 7,345 points ABU DHABI .ADI lost 3.6% to 4,724 points DUBAI .DFMGI sank 4.4% to 2,474 points EGYPT .EGX30 down 6% to 12,223 points BAHRAIN .BAX declined 3.4% to 1,605 points OMAN .MSI slipped 1.2% to 4,081 points KUWAIT .BKP plunged 11% at 5,991 points ($1 = 3.7516 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

