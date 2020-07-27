MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait leads most of Gulf higher; Qatar retreats

By Ateeq Shariff

July 27 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Monday with Kuwait leading the gains on the back of a broad increase in shares in its index, while Qatar's was hit by first-half losses from Qatar Insurance Company.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.3%, bolstered by a 0.6% gain in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 1% rise in Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

But Yamama Cement 3020.SE declined 1.8% as the company reported a fall in second-quarter net profit.

In Kuwait, the index .BKP advanced 1.7%, buoyed by a 3.5% jump in National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW.

News about the health of the Emir of Kuwait, who is in the United States for medical treatment, is "very reassuring," parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said on Sunday in a statement on the parliament's Twitter account.

The Qatar index .QSI slipped 0.3%, hit by a 4.2% slide in Qatar Insurance QINS.QA after the company reported a net loss of 207.8 million riyals ($57.06 million) in the first half, compared with a profit of 409.9 million riyals a year ago.

Elsewhere, petrochemical company Industries Qatar IQCD.QA retreated 1% ahead of its second-quarter earnings announcement.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 8.3% surge in DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU and a 0.8% increase in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

DAMAC Properties confirmed that Port Investment Limited which transferred its shares to Omran Group is owned by DAMAC International Limited, a joint venture company in which DAMAC has a 20% shareholding.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI advanced 1.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 2.6%, while Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD was up 0.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.5%. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA ticked up 0.7%, while Juhayna Food Industries JUFO.CA added 2.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 7,456 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1.1% to 4,331 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was up 0.1% to 2,061 points

QATAR

.QSI slipped 0.3% to 9,351 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.5 to 10,575 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,282 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,557 points

KUWAIT

.BKP added 1.7% at 5,352 points

($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

