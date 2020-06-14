MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait leads Gulf lower, Egypt hit by coronavirus spike

By Ateeq Shariff

June 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks closed lower on Sunday, with Kuwait hardest after its banking federation said banks would not pay dividends, while Egyptian shares sold off on a spike in coronavirus cases.

The Kuwaiti index .BKP tumbled 3.2%, its biggest intraday fall since April, with National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW down 4% and Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW ending 3.8% lower.

Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority on Thursday cancelled all Wednesday's stock transactions after bank stocks fell in the wake of a banking federation statement that Kuwaiti banks would not pay dividends for 2020.

Beyond the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ended 0.9% down, pressured by a 2.6% fall in Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA and a 4.4% drop in El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA.

Egypt confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, its health ministry said on Saturday, the highest daily increase for both.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.2%. Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE fell 2.2%, while petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries eased 0.6%.

Separately, the kingdom's Amlak International for Real Estate Finance said it will proceed with an initial public offering of 30% of its shares on the Riyadh exchange.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.5%, driven down by a 4.8% fall in Dubai Investments DINV.DU, extending losses from the previous session after the stock traded ex-dividend and Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU was down 1.3%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.4%, hurt by a 0.7% fall in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Qatar's index .QSI dropped 0.5%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA falling 1.9% and utility company Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA declining 2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was down 0.2% to 7,293 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.4% to 4,276 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.5% to 2,092 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.5% to 9,185 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.9% to 10,731 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX retreated 0.5% to 1,274 points

OMAN

.MSI edged up 0.2% to 3,520 points

KUWAIT

.BKP slid 3.2% at 5,347 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

