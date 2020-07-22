World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait falls on broad-based losses, property shares hit Dubai

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JUMANA EL HELOUEH

Dubai's stock market ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by property shares, while the Kuwaiti index dropped to a 9-week low as investors shunned stocks across the board.

By Ateeq Shariff

July 22 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by property shares, while the Kuwaiti index dropped to a 9-week low as investors shunned stocks across the board.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.1%, with Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE rising 2.3% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE up 0.4%.

After trading hours, Saudi Telecom reported a second-quarter profit of 2.72 billion riyals ($725.31 million), down from 2.85 billion riyals.

In Kuwait, the index .BKP slid 3% as all its constituents ended in negative territory, including Kuwait Projects Company KPRO.KW, which was down 2%.

Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks and underwent successful surgery on Sunday morning.

His office, in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA, did not specify what kind of surgery he had.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1.1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU shedding 2.2% and its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU losing 2.8%.

Elsewhere, Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU retreated 1.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.9% rise in Emirates Telecommunication Group (Etisalat) ETISALAT.AD.

The telecoms company reported an increase in second-quarter net profit.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.1%, hit by a 1.9% fall in Qatar Insurance Company QINS.QA and a 0.4% drop in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Separately, Qatar Airways is seeking at least $5 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain for blocking it from their airspace, the state-owned carrier said on Wednesday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.9%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA declining 2.2%.

Egypt's economic growth will slow to 3.1% in the fiscal year 2020/2021 that began this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, down from 3.5% forecast in a similar poll three months ago.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.1% to 7,428 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.1% to 4,262 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1.1% to 2,065 points

QATAR

.QSI slid 0.1% to 10,295 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.9% to 10,460 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.8% to 1,293 points

OMAN

.MSI gained 1.3% to 3,522 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 3% at 5,260 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

