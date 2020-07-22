MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait falls on broad-based losses, property shares hit Dubai
By Ateeq Shariff
July 22 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by property shares, while the Kuwaiti index dropped to a 9-week low as investors shunned stocks across the board.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.1%, with Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE rising 2.3% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE up 0.4%.
After trading hours, Saudi Telecom reported a second-quarter profit of 2.72 billion riyals ($725.31 million), down from 2.85 billion riyals.
In Kuwait, the index .BKP slid 3% as all its constituents ended in negative territory, including Kuwait Projects Company KPRO.KW, which was down 2%.
Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks and underwent successful surgery on Sunday morning.
His office, in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA, did not specify what kind of surgery he had.
Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1.1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU shedding 2.2% and its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU losing 2.8%.
Elsewhere, Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU retreated 1.5%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.9% rise in Emirates Telecommunication Group (Etisalat) ETISALAT.AD.
The telecoms company reported an increase in second-quarter net profit.
The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.1%, hit by a 1.9% fall in Qatar Insurance Company QINS.QA and a 0.4% drop in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.
Separately, Qatar Airways is seeking at least $5 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain for blocking it from their airspace, the state-owned carrier said on Wednesday.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.9%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA declining 2.2%.
Egypt's economic growth will slow to 3.1% in the fiscal year 2020/2021 that began this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, down from 3.5% forecast in a similar poll three months ago.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI rose 0.1% to 7,428 points
ABU DHABI
.ADI added 0.1% to 4,262 points
DUBAI
.DFMGI fell 1.1% to 2,065 points
QATAR
.QSI slid 0.1% to 10,295 points
EGYPT
.EGX30 down 0.9% to 10,460 points
BAHRAIN
.BAX dropped 0.8% to 1,293 points
OMAN
.MSI gained 1.3% to 3,522 points
KUWAIT
.BKP was down 3% at 5,260 points
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.