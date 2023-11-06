MIDEAST STOCKS-Key markets gain on hopes of early Fed rate cuts

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday after softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates further.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely.

U.S. job growth slowed in October in part as auto union strikes depressed manufacturing payrolls; the increase in annual wages was the smallest in nearly 2-1/2 years.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.1%, helped by 1.3% rise in Lumi Rental Co 4262.SE.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.2%, ahead of earnings announcement on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia confirmed it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in December to keep output at around 9 million bpd, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement. The Saudi decision was in line with analysts' expectations.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.5%, with shariacompliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU advancing 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.3%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged up as top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to extra voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year, keeping supply tight, while investors watched out for tougher U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI increased 0.6%, driven by a 6.1% jump in Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

