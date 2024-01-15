News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Key Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings season

January 15, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trading on Monday ahead of the usual flurry of quarterly and full-year corporate results, although regional conflict weighed on sentiment.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.5%, on course to snap a five-day losing streak, led by a 3% rise in Elm Co 7203.SE and a 1.1% increase in auto rental firm Lumi 4262.SE.

The kingdom's annual inflation rate eased to 1.5% in December, from 1.7% the previous month, government data showed on Monday, driven by housing rent increases.

Inflation remained relatively low in Saudi Arabia last year compared to global levels, with government policies limiting the impact of international price increases.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.3%, with sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA rising 1.8%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.2% gain in toll operator Salik SALIK.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFAD fell 0.1%, hit by a 0.8% fall in conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD.

Oil prices edged up as traders watched for supply disruption risks in the Middle East following strikes by U.S. and British forces to stop Houthi militia in Yemen from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

On Sunday, the Houthi militia threatened a strong response after the United States carried out another strike overnight. The U.S. later said it shot down a missile fired at one of its ships from Houthi militant areas of Yemen.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

