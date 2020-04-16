MIDEAST STOCKS-IMF's dire economic warning, oil demand shrinkage weigh on Gulf

By Ateeq Shariff

April 16 (Reuters) - Most Middle East indexes fell for a second day on Thursday, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of the worst economic downturn since 1930s while an expected drop in global oil demand to quarter-century lows added to the woes.

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020 in a coronavirus-driven collapse that would be the steepest since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the IMF said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day (bpd) dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by producers could fully offset the near-term falls.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slid 2.7%, with state -owned oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE dropping 2.3% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE down 1.3%.

The kingdom’s 2020 budget projected oil revenues of 513 billion riyals ($136.53 billion). Riyadh does not disclose the oil price it bases its budget on, but some analysts estimated it at $55 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia was set to raise $7 billion with a three-tranche bond deal on Wednesday as the world's biggest oil exporter seeks to replenish state coffers battered by low oil prices and expectations of lower output.

In Dubai, the main index .DFMGI declined 2%, pressured by a 4.1% decrease in lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI sank 3.8%, driven down by a 4.8% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Qatar's index .QSI lost 3.1%, with all but one stocks trading lower including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which decreased 3.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 1.8% as the largest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA closed 2% lower, while tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA eased 1.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 2.7% to 6,632 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI sank 3.8% to 3,970 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 2% to 1,860 points

QATAR

.QSI slid 3.1% to 8,576 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.8% to 10,155 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.4% to 1,313 points

OMAN

.MSI dropped 1.6% to 3,540 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.5% to 5,120 points

($1 = 3.7575 riyals)

