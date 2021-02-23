MIDEAST STOCKS-Higher oil prices push Saudi index up, while Egypt declines

By Tanvi Mehta and Ateeq Shariff

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gulf markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI leading gains, while Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slid more than 1 percent.

The Saudi index closed 0.8% higher, its biggest daily percentage gain in over a week, buoyed by higher oil prices.

The rise in crude prices was underpinned by the likely easing of COVID-19 lockdowns around the world, positive economic forecasts and lower output as U.S. supplies were slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut down production. O/R

Financial stocks boosted the index, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE jumping 4% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the country's largest lender, advancing 1.8%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI snapped five sessions of losses to end marginally higher at 0.2%, bolstered by a 3% rise in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company DU.DU.

During the day the index rose more than 1%.

"The optimism over the drop in coronavirus cases in the country is playing a good role in reviving investors' appetite," said Wael Makarem, market analyst at ICM.com.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI mirrored Dubai, closing up about 0.2%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat) ETISALAT.AD gaining nearly 1% after its board recommended a total dividend of 1.2 dirhams per share for 2020.

Bucking the trend, the Qatari index .QSI fell for the fifth consecutive session to end 0.6% lower.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender by assets, reversed early gains and dropped 3.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue chip index fell more than 1%, after rising for the past two sessions.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI up 0.8% to 9,151

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.2% to 5,670

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.2% to 2,547

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.6% to 10,020

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1.2% to 11,416

BAHRAIN

.BAX was down 1.8% to 1,460

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.4% to 3,575

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.9% to 6,167

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

