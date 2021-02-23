World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Higher oil prices push Saudi index up, while Egypt declines

Contributors
Tanvi Mehta Reuters
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

Gulf markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia's benchmark index leading gains, while Egypt's blue-chip index slid more than 1 percent.

By Tanvi Mehta and Ateeq Shariff

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gulf markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI leading gains, while Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slid more than 1 percent.

The Saudi index closed 0.8% higher, its biggest daily percentage gain in over a week, buoyed by higher oil prices.

The rise in crude prices was underpinned by the likely easing of COVID-19 lockdowns around the world, positive economic forecasts and lower output as U.S. supplies were slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut down production. O/R

Financial stocks boosted the index, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE jumping 4% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the country's largest lender, advancing 1.8%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI snapped five sessions of losses to end marginally higher at 0.2%, bolstered by a 3% rise in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company DU.DU.

During the day the index rose more than 1%.

"The optimism over the drop in coronavirus cases in the country is playing a good role in reviving investors' appetite," said Wael Makarem, market analyst at ICM.com.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI mirrored Dubai, closing up about 0.2%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat) ETISALAT.AD gaining nearly 1% after its board recommended a total dividend of 1.2 dirhams per share for 2020.

Bucking the trend, the Qatari index .QSI fell for the fifth consecutive session to end 0.6% lower.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender by assets, reversed early gains and dropped 3.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue chip index fell more than 1%, after rising for the past two sessions.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI up 0.8% to 9,151

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.2% to 5,670

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.2% to 2,547

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.6% to 10,020

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1.2% to 11,416

BAHRAIN

.BAX was down 1.8% to 1,460

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.4% to 3,575

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.9% to 6,167

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822707; Reuters Messaging: tanvi.mehta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters