MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks trade mixed on hawkish Fed stance

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday and projected an increase by year-end, saying monetary policy is likely to be significantly tighter through 2024 than previously thought.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council's monetary policy is usually guided by the Fed's decision as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.6%, on course to extend losses from the previous session, hit by a 1.2% fall in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the country's biggest lender.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE retreated 0.6%.

Separately, Saudi oil and gas driller ADES Holding said on Wednesday it has set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO), implying a valuation of 15.242 billion riyals ($4.06 billion) for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund-backed firm.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.5%, led by a 4.5% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.9% increase in Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell in early Asian trade after posting the largest fall in a month in the previous session, as U.S. rate hike expectations offset the impact of drawdowns in U.S. crude stockpiles.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI gained 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA adding 0.5%.

($1 = 3.7509 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

