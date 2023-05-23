MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks track global markets lower on oil volatility, US debt impasse

By Shamsuddin Mohd

May 23 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, mirroring a decline in its global peers as volatile energy prices and an impasse over US debt ceiling weighed on sentiment.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for gulf's financial markets — rose in choppy trade on optimism the U.S. would avoid a debt default, a tighter market outlook and a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators that raised the prospect of further OPEC+ cuts to support the market.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 89 cents, or 1.2%, at $76.88 a barrel by 1218 GMT.

GCC stock markets reacted to the developments and risks on the global and local stages as U.S. debt ceiling negotiations and energy price uncertainty continued to weigh on traders' sentiment, said Gabi Dahduh, senior manager at CAPEX.com MENA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.5%, extending losses for a third straight session, with almost all the financial stocks in negative territory including Riyad Bank 1010.SE and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, dropping 3.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair Group 1820.SE dropped 1.8%, after its quarterly losses widened to 34.34 million riyals ($9.16 million), while revenue from almost all the segments decreased.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI was down 0.5% on declines in property and banking stocks, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU decreasing 2.2% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, dropping more than 1%.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI closed 0.4% lower, on First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, sliding 1.2% and conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD dropping 3%.

Qatar shares .QSI ended lower for a second straight session, easing 0.3%, with index heavyweight Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA shedding 1.4% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender, declining 1.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.1%, led by a 1.5% rise in electronic payments provider Fawry FWRY.CA and 4.7% surge in Oriental Weavers Carpet Co ORWE.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.5% to 11,276

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.4% to 9,490

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.5% to 3,533

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.3% to 10,608

EGYPT

.EGX30 edged up 0.1% to 16,787

BAHRAIN

.BAX inched up 0.6% to 1,961

OMAN

.MSX30 declined 0.4% to 4,686

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.1% to 7,457

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

