MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks subdued in early trade as global rally on COVID-19 vaccine fades

May 20 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mostly subdued in early trade on Wednesday in line with Asian peers as a rally driven by news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine lost momentum and oil prices steadied.

A gauge of global equity markets surged recently on data from Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, but lost ground after a sceptical press report said Moderna didn’t produce data critical to assessing the vaccine.

Oil prices held steady despite signs of improving demand and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, as worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic capped gains.

Brent crude futures <.LCoc1 > were up 10 cents at $34.75 per barrel at 0626 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures .CLc1 were down 2 cents at $31.94.

Saudi Arabia's index was up 0.2% in choppy trade. Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rose 0.5%, registering its seventh consecutive daily gain.

National Commercial Bank 1180.SE gained 0.7%.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI edged up 0.1% with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD adding 0.4%. The lender said on Monday it suspended plan to acquire the Egyptian business of Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY, gained 0.4%.

Gains were capped by telecoms company Etisalat ETISALAT.AD, which lost 0.4% after saying that its chief executive has resigned.

Duabi's index .DFMGI was flat as Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU gained 0.5 and Aramex ARMX.DU slipped 1.3%.

Deyaar Development DEYR.DU dropped 4.9%. The property developer, on Sunday reported nearly 86% decline in first quarter profit.

Qatar's index .QSI ticked up 0.2% as Mas Al Rayland <MARK .QA> and Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA gained 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Qatar has extended a programme that provides guarantees to local banks from the Qatar development bank, with interest-free loans for a full year instead of six months, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.