MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks slide on weaker oil and PMI data

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets ended the New Year rally on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia falling the most as worries about a global economic downturn and weaker oil prices sapped risk appetite.

Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed in December. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.2 in December from 54.4 in November, while the seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.9 in December from 58.5 in November.

Oil price, which fuels the region's growth, fell sharply on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session. O/R

Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, said weaker demand for oil could be the centre of attention as China struggles with COVID restrictions while manufacturing activities in the United States and China continue to decline at a steady pace.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 1.2% to end a three-day rally, with Retal Urban Development Company 4322.SE shedding 1.9% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE declining 1.4%. State oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 1.6%.

Aramco may cut the official selling price for the medium sour grade by about $1.50 a barrel in February, dragging the February Arab Light price to a level last seen in November 2021.

Abu Dhabi's index .FTFADGI retreated 0.1%, pressured by a 0.5% decline in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The benchmark stock index .QSI of Qatar, among the world's top exporters of liquefied natural gas, declined 0.6%, led by financial and industrial stocks. Commercial Bank COMB.QA dived 3.5% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was down 1.3%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI, however, ended flat. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rose 1.2% after Dubai's largest lender mandated banks to arrange a three-year fixed rate UAE dirham-denominated bond. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was down 0.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 3.3%, extending gains to a fifth session, as 25 of the 30 constituent stocks moved in positive territory.

The Egyptian pound weakened to 26.49 to the dollar, marking its biggest one-day move since the central bank allowed it to fall by 14.5% on Oct. 27, according to Refinitiv Data.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dived 1.2% to 10,532

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.1% to 10,279

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 3,329

QATAR

.QSI declined 0.6% at 10,845

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 3.3% to 15,557

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.3% to 1,892

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.5% 4,848

KUWAIT

.BKP slid 0.8% to 7,853

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

