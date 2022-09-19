MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks slide as interest hikes weigh on sentiment

By Shakeel Ahmad

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks traded on the back foot on Monday with markets playing it safe as they brace for a series of interest rate hikes this week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks are poised to take more aggressive monetary tightening steps when they meet, which could trigger further capital flight from regional markets.

The imminent hawkish moves from banking watchdogs are raising concerns about global economic growth outlook and sustainable oil demand.

Governments in the region significantly rely on oil for their revenues and long-term subdued demand for energy is set to have knock-on impact across sectors.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index .TASI clawed back some early losses and traded down 0.2% on its third consecutive day of decline. Real estate stocks dropped more than other sectors.

Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the kingdom, are in the firing line of Fed policy moves as five of them have their currencies pegged solely to the dollar and broadly match U.S. monetary steps. Kuwait's dinar is linked to a basket of currencies believed to be dominated by the greenback.

Qatar equities .QSI traded 1.2% lower. Banking shares took the biggest hit as higher interest rates are expected to squeeze lending to businesses and households.

Dubai equities .DFMGI shed 0.8% after nearly all its sectors slipped into the red and heavyweight real estate shares led the losses.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI fell 0.1% due to weakness in banking stocks.

However, the market received support from Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD and Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD, which soared 11.7% and 7.7%, respectively. The duo continue to gain after the latter acquired a 7.3% stake in TAQA group last week in a deal amounting to 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion).

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((shakeel.ahmad@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.