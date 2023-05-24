MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks slide as impasse over US debt talks weigh; Egypt gains

By Shamsuddin Mohd

May 24 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global peers as an impasse over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations weighed on investor sentiment.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.4%, in its fourth consecutive session of declines, as the index was pulled down by losses in almost all sectors, led by financials and healthcare stocks.

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp 1120.SE, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, fell over 1% and Mouwasat Medical Services Co 4002.SE plummeted 4.3%, its worst day in nearly three months.

Representatives of President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday with no signs of progress, as the deadline to raise the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.

Traders in GCC stock markets reacted to the developments in global markets as debt ceiling issue in the U.S. remained a focal point for many, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, led by a decline in almost all sectors, with utilities and financials leading the losses. District cooling provider Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU dropped 1.7% while Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down nearly 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was down 0.3%, led by a decline of nearly 1% in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, and a 2.6% dive in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD.

The Qatari benchmark stock index .QSI declined 0.8%, extending losses for a third straight session, as financials were among the top losers.

Most banks traded in negative territory, including Qatar Islamic Bank QPSC QISB.QA and Commercial Bank PSQC COMB.QA, which fell 1.3% and 1.6% respectively, while Qatar National Bank QPSC QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender, was down nearly 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 1.8% as 26 of the 31 constituent stocks moved in positive territory, boosted by a 6.5% surge in country's lone cigarette maker Eastern Company EAST.CA and a 0.9% leap in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, Egypt's biggest private bank.

Egyptian stock market rebounded to a certain extent after a series of losses as local investors flocked to the market, while international investors maintained their selling spree in the face of currency risks and increasing risk aversion, added Farah Mourad.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.4% to 11,236

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.3% to 9,464

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 0.1% to 3,530

QATAR

.QSI dived 0.8% to 10,524

EGYPT

.EGX30 climbed 1.8% to 17,091

BAHRAIN

.BAX Traded flat at 1,962

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,687

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 0.1% to 7,452

