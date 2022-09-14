MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks sink as markets brace for more aggressive rate hikes

By Shakeel Ahmad

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gulf markets tumbled on Wednesday as investors bet on the U.S. Federal Reserve taking a more aggressive policy stand to tame runaway inflation.

Oil, which fuels the region's growth, was trading on the back foot as more rate hikes in the United States and elsewhere could slow global economic growth, squeezing oil demand.

Gulf Cooperation Council countries are in the firing line of Fed policy moves as five of them have their currencies pegged solely to the dollar and broadly match U.S. monetary steps, while Kuwait's dinar is linked to a basket of currencies believed to be dominated by the greenback.

Banking shares took the biggest hit across the markets as higher interest rates could curb lending to businesses and households.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.4% as all lenders slipped into negative territory and led other sectors lower.

"The Saudi stock market could see more price corrections as sentiment among investors deteriorates," said Fadi Reyad, market analyst at CAPEX.com MENA. "The market could remain exposed to oil markets and could see some support if they rise."

Egyptian blue chips .EGX30 lost 1.9% on the wider sell-off, with 27 of 30 stocks pointing lower.

In Qatar, nearly all stocks fell, bringing the index .QSI down 1.7%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI shed 0.9%, with heavyweight financial and real estate shares leading the losses.

Abu Dhabi equities .FTFADGI slipped 0.2%, snapping their longest winning streak of five days in a month.

The market received some support from Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD, which surged 14.6% after Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD acquired a 7.3% stake in the group in a deal amounting to 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion).

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 1.4% to 11,921

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI slid 0.2% to 9,969

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.9% to 3,427

QATAR

.QSI shed 1.7% to 13,095

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.9% to 10,194

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,939

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.2% to 4,490

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.4% to 8,455

