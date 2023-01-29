MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday after cooling U.S. inflation lifted expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The U.S. central bank's preferred gauge for inflation slowed in in December, the government reported on Friday, hitting its lowest level since September 2021.

The Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.2%, supported by gains in financial and energy sector stocks.

Saudi oil giant Aramco 2222.SE inched up 0.3%, and the world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rose 1.6%.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI rose 0.4%, with most of its constituent stocks in positive territory.

The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA continued its rally with a 0.9% gain and Commercial Bank COMB.QA continued its rally since Monday, settling 2.6% after it climbed 10% on Thursday.

The bank reported Tuesday a more than 22% rise in FY net profit, beating analyst's expectations.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 surged 3.7%, its highest intraday rise since November.

The index was helped by a 14.7% jump in Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA and Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA jumping 6.1%.

Among other gainers, Alexandria Container And Cargo Handling ALCN.CA and Abu Qir Fertilizers And Chemical Industries ABUK.CA rose 2.4% and 0.5% respectively after theyreported rises in half year net profit.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.2% to 10,839 QATAR .QSI added 0.4% to 11,154 EGYPT .EGX30 surged 3.7% to 17,411 BAHRAIN .BAX rose 0.1% at 1,930 OMAN .MSX30 added 0.2% to 4,763 KUWAIT .BKP rose 0.4% to 8,143

