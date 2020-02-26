MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks retreat further as virus fears grow

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Major bourses in the Gulf slid on Wednesday, with Saudi leading the losses, mirroring declines in global stocks as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus grew after the United States warned Americans to prepare for the possibility of a pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin to prepare for community spread of the new coronavirus after reports this week of new cases in several more countries.

Asia reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected and outbreaks in Italy and Iran spread to other countries.

There have been nearly 50 deaths outside China, including 11 in Italy and 16 in Iran, the most outside China, according to a Reuters tally.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 1.3% in early trade, as all its banking shares were in the red including Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, which fell 1.1%.

Elsewhere, state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE dipped 0.9%, while Arab National Bank 1080.SE fell 3.2%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 1.2%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU decreased 1.4% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU was down 1.5%.

Amongst others, Air Arabia AIRA.DU extended losses from the previous session, to trade 2.8% lower. On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week due to the spread of the coronavirus in the Islamic republic.

The UAE has recorded 13 cases since Jan. 28; the latest two are an Iranian tourist and his wife.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 1.1%, dragged down by a 6.9% plunge in Qatar Insurance QINS.QA as the Gulf country’s largest insurer by market value traded ex-dividend.

Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA eased 1.3% and Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA retreated 2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.1% with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD shedding 1.8% and International Holding IHC.AD losing 0.9%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

