MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks retreat as oil prices fall

April 20 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday after oil prices fell amid concern that U.S. storage facilities will soon be full as the novel coronavirus pandemic destroys demand.

Brent oil futures LCOc1 sank 3.3% to $27.2 a barrel. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 1.2%, pressured by a 2.1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 3.3% drop in petrochemical company Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

The Saudi government sold to local banks only a small part of $7 billion of bonds issued last week amid fears of a liquidity squeeze caused by the oil prices, Reuters reported, citing three sources.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI dropped 1.4%, with developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 2.4%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down 1.2%.

Elsewhere, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU closed 0.6% down after sliding as much as 3.2% during the session.

The bank reported a net profit of 2.08 billion dirhams ($566.33 million) for the first three months of 2020, down 24% from the same period a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, however, net profit improved by 3%.

The drop in net profit was caused by higher provisions the bank took in anticipation of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on credit conditions.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI tumbled 2.8%, led by a 4.7% fall in the country's largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, the number of coronavirus cases has risen over 26,600. More than 160 people have died.

In Qatar, the index .QSI lost 2%, as 18 of 20 stocks on the index fell. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA sank 4.2%, while Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA was down 1.7% despite reporting a higher first-quarter profit.

** Egypt was close for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.2% to 6,601 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI slid 2.8% to 3,969 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 1.4% to 1,888 points

QATAR

.QSI dropped 2% to 8,445 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX slipped 0.1% to 1,319 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.5% to 3,484 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.3% at 5,191 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

