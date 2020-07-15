MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks move sideways; Saudi gains ahead of OPEC+ meet

July 15 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways on Wednesday, with the Saudi index edging up ahead of a meeting on the future level of oil output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

Key members of OPEC and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, are set to decide whether to extend output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) that end in July or ease them to 7.7 million bpd. O/R

The benchmark stock index .TASI in Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, added 0.3%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rose 0.5%, while National Commercial Bank 1180.SE was up 0.7%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI gained 0.5%, buoyed by a 1.3% rise in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and 1% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

On Tuesday, the U.N.'s highest court for disputes between countries sided with Qatar in its legal fight with several Gulf states that imposed an air blockade against Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Qatar of backing Islamist radicals and Iran. Doha denied the charges and said the embargo aimed to undermine its sovereignty.

Dubai's main share index .TASI eased 0.2%, with the country's largest sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU falling 0.5% and Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU sliding 4.8%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 0.3%, hurt by a 0.5% decrease in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and a 1.7% fall in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

