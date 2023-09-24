News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks mixed amid rate hike woes; Egypt outperforms

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

September 24, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East put in a mixed performance on Sunday following the Federal Reserve's signal of one more rate hike this year, while Egypt's main equity index hit a record high on strong gains in fertilizer and chemical shares.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council's monetary policy is usually guided by Fed policy as five of them have their currencies pegged to the dollar, while Kuwait's dinar is linked to a basket of currencies believed to be dominated by the greenback.

The Qatari benchmark stock index .QSI fell 0.3%, dragged down by almost all the sectors with financials leading the declines.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender, was down 0.7% while heavyweight Commercial Bank COMB.QA dropped 1.3%.

Kuwait's premier market index .BKP fell 1.6%, its 7th consecutive session of losses, as most of its constituents were in negative territory.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, closed up 0.6%, hitting an all-time high. It was boosted by a more than 7% jump to a five-month peak in Abu Qir fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co ABUK.CA, and a 4.7% rise in Misr Fertilizer Production MFPC.CA.

Stock markets in Saudi Arabia are closed for the kingdom’s national day holiday while the UAE bourse is closed over the weekend as last year it shifted to a new Monday to Friday working week to better align with global markets.

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.3% to 10,292

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.7% to 20,214

BAHRAIN

.BAX inched up 0.1% to 1,932

OMAN

.MSX30 traded flat at 4,679

KUWAIT

.BKP slid 1.6% to 7,464

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

