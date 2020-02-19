MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks little changed; blue chips down in Dubai

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets traded in positive territory early on Tuesday, led by financial stocks and corporate announcements, but Dubai's index retreated on a sell-off by blue chips.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4%, driven by a 1.1% gain in Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and a 0.3% rise in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Aramco Trading Co has sealed a new deal to secure long-term crude oil supplies from state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp that can be processed at refineries owned by Saudi Aramco in Asia, Reuters reported, citing trade sources.

Shares in Al Moammar Information Systems Co 7200.SE jumped 8.2% to 50.9 riyals, its biggest intraday-gain since April, after it posted a rise in annual profit.

In a separate exchange filing, the company said it got purchase orders worth more than 5% of 2018 revenue from Giza Arabia to supply integrated technical infrastructure.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.3% with Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA advancing 2.3% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was up 1%.

However, the gains were capped by losses at Doha Bank DOBK.QA, which plunged a further 9.3%. On Tuesday, the bank saw its biggest intraday fall since March 2018 after it reported a decline in annual profit.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.2% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD was up 0.3%. Telecoms company Etisalat ETISALAT.AD opened up 0.4%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.3%. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU eased 0.4%, and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU was down 0.5%.

